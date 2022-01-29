Kapil Sharma will be imbuing fans with another dose of laughter in The Kapil Sharma Show's weekend episode, which will have Looop Lapeta stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin on the guest seat. As the duo grace the show ahead of their film's release, the comedian will be seen teasing Taapsee on her bank balance and busy schedule, while Tahir will face hilarious punch lines due to his Instagram pictures.

In a recent promo clip shared by Sony TV, Taapsee and Tahir could be seen dancing with Kiku Sharda on the famous track Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, post which Kapil asks the Pink actor who'd she call if she had to gather ₹50 lakh within 50 minutes in real life, as she does in her movie Looop Lapeta. Continue reading to know Taapsee's hilarious response.

Kapil Sharma teases Taapsee about her bank balance on TKSS

Responding to Kapil, Taapsee stated she'll have to call up her father just to ask if she has that much balance in her account. "Kyunki mere paas 50 lakh hai ki nahi yeh poochne ke liye bhi unhe phone karna padega", she said while bursting into laughter. With her statement, Kapil found the perfect opportunity to comment on how much money she's minting.

He said," Paisa kamaye jaa rahi hai, ginne ka time nahi hai, bhaisaab" (She is busy earning money, but doesn't even have time to count it). His comeback sent everyone into fits of laughter.

He then turned to Tahir Raj Bhasin, showing one of his pictures where he dons a suit with a stick in his hand, while giving out a stern look. Kapil said, "Photo khichwane ke sath sath ye bhi dekh rahe hai ki jiska suit hai who na aa jaye" (Along with getting the picture clicked, he's also looking if the person who owns the suit doesn't come back). Take a look at the whole clip.

Meanwhile, Tahir and Taapsee's film Looop Lapeta will come out on the OTT platform Netflix on February 4, 2022. Apart from the leading duo, it stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Rajendra Chawla among others in pivotal roles.

