Kapil Sharma Set To Entertain Fans In A New Way, And It's Not Comedy!

One of the most famous comedians of the Indian television industry is Kapil Sharma. The comedian-turned-actor started his career’s second innings in 2019 with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show received a great response from the Kapil Sharma's fans.

Kapil Sharma also has an active social media presence and is gifted with a beautiful voice, as he is seen crooning on his show several times on famous numbers. The actor recently released a video on his Instagram account. By looking at the video it seems that he is all set to step into a new field of interest. This field also happens to be his first love and that field is music.

In the recently released video of him on Instagram, he is seen sitting on a stage with a mic in front of him. The video is a Boomerang and it has surely raised the excitement level about what’s in the stores for his fans. Kapil shared the video with a caption that said something new is coming soon stay tuned.

Sharma has shown his love for music earlier as well. A few days ago, he had shared a video in which he was seen playing the guitar. See the video here.

Kapil Sharma’s show has been graced with many big names from Bollywood like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar. Not just Bollywood, Kapil Sharma has hosted sports personalities as well, such as Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal too. Kapil’s jokes have always kept the celebrities and audience hooked on to their TV sets. He has also entertained some international icons like Dwayne Bravo and Brett Lee on his show.

