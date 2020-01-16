Kapil Sharma Thanks Friends & Fans For Congratulatory Messages On Twitter

Comedian and The Kapil Sharma Show host Kapil had shared a few pictures of his newborn daughter yesterday. He also revealed the name of his little angel. The comedian and his wife Ginni decided to name their baby girl Anayra Singh. Right after that, Kapil Sharma is being showered with congratulatory messages from many celebrities and fans. Many celebrities have been giving compliments and wishing the comedian and his wife after the birth of their daughter.

Kapil Sharma personally thanked each and everyone for the love that everyone has showered.

Thank u so much to all of u for sending love n blessings for our lil angel 🤗🙏 #gratitude — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 16, 2020

@KapilSharmaK9 many many congratulations bro to you and ginni on the birth of the little angel 🤗🤗 Ghar me Laxmi aayi hai! — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) January 15, 2020

Replying to Rohit bose Kapil tweeted,

Thank u Rohit ji 🙏 https://t.co/BSPs53IaT0 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 16, 2020

Angel ..God bless her ..🙌 — hitentejwani (@tentej) January 15, 2020

Replying to Hiten, Kapil tweeted,

Thank u Hiten 🙏 https://t.co/xGYjj2DpuI — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 16, 2020

Singer Mika Singh also congratulated Kapil Sharma,

My cute cute #Anayrasharma ... God bless brother .. https://t.co/FvIEccwapk — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 15, 2020

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chathrath were blessed with a baby girl in December 2019. Kapil's comeback comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show has been doing extremely well on the TRP charts. According to this week's TRP ratings, Kapil's show has made it to the third spot.

The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend will be welcoming some amazing celebrities. Kapil Sharma will be seeing some amazing dance performances from the cast of Street Dancer 3D. Also, the show will be hoasting the actors from Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga.

