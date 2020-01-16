The Debate
Kapil Sharma Thanks Friends & Fans For Congratulatory Messages On Twitter

Television News

Comedian Kapil Sharma shared the picture of his baby girl on social media and netizens congratulated Kapil. The comedian personally thanked everyone. Read more.

KAPIL SHARMA

Comedian and The Kapil Sharma Show host Kapil had shared a few pictures of his newborn daughter yesterday. He also revealed the name of his little angel. The comedian and his wife Ginni decided to name their baby girl Anayra Singh. Right after that, Kapil Sharma is being showered with congratulatory messages from many celebrities and fans. Many celebrities have been giving compliments and wishing the comedian and his wife after the birth of their daughter. 

Also Read: Henry Cavill Was So Obsessed With Geralt Of Rivia That He Did Something Unbelievable

Also Read: Angelina Jolie, Christian Bale Could Not Make It To Golden Globes 2020, Know Why

Kapil Sharma personally thanked each and everyone for the love that everyone has showered.

Replying to Rohit bose Kapil tweeted, 

Replying to Hiten, Kapil tweeted, 

Singer Mika Singh also congratulated Kapil Sharma, 

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chathrath were blessed with a baby girl in December 2019. Kapil's comeback comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show has been doing extremely well on the TRP charts. According to this week's TRP ratings, Kapil's show has made it to the third spot. 

The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend will be welcoming some amazing celebrities. Kapil Sharma will be seeing some amazing dance performances from the cast of Street Dancer 3D. Also, the show will be hoasting the actors from Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga

Also Read: Charlize Theron Thanks Everyone On Twitter For Making 'Bombshell' A Success

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga's New Still Is Out And The Actors Are All Smiles

 

 

DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES