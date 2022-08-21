Kapil Sharma Treats Fans With His 'new Look' Ahead Of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Season 4

After entertaining fans for several months, The Kapil Sharma Show fans were all disappointed with the news of the show going off air. With the makers of the show pulling down the curtains of the third season, Kapil Sharma and his team headed to the USA and have been doing shows there. However, now the comedian is all set to return with a new season of his hit show, The Kapil Sharma Show. On Sunday, he treated fans to a glimpse of his new look from the upcoming season 4. The comedy show is slated to air next month.

Kapil Sharma unveils new look ahead of The Kapil Sharma Show season 4

The comedian took to Twitter while sharing a picture of his new look. In the picture, Kapil seemed more fit than the last season. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt and black trousers. He completed the look with a white blazer, sunglasses, and sneakers. Kapil's edgy look also featured a new hairstyle. Sharing the picture, Kapil wrote, “New season, New look #tkss #comingsoon". Soon after his picture surfaced on the internet, people came up reacting to his post. One of his fans wrote, “Are sir Ji, Kaise Kar the ho, ye age ko reverse Kaise Kar pa rhe ho (How are you able to reverse your age?)". The other wrote, “Anil Kapoor wala Chawanprash Aapko Mil Gaya Haina (Did you find out Anil Kapoor’s anti-aging secret?t)".

The makers are expected to announce the new dates. Besides Kapil, the show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, and Sumona Chakravarti, among others. Except The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil will also be seen next in Nandita Das’ film Zwigato. In the film, he plays the role of a food delivery executive and actor Shahana Goswami plays his wife. It will premiere next month.

More about The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show or TKSS stars Sudesh Lehri, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rochelle Rao. The show features the comedian, Kapil Sharma, interacting with celebrity guests about their latest films while keeping the audience laughing with his wit, humor, and assorted skits. For the unversed, the team wrapped up the last episode of the second season of the show with the Jug Jugg Jeeyo team, including Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli coming on the show and promoting their film.

Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma