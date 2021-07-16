Kapil Sharma Urges Fans To Spot Him In A Throwback Photo; Archana Puran Singh Reacts

Kapil Sharma, one of the prolific comedians in the Indian entertainment industry usually goes down memory lane and shares his cherishing memories from the past with his fans on social media. The actor-comedian recently added yet another glimpse of his past days from college and asked his fans to drop a comment under the post if they could spot him in the picture. As Kapil Sharma received numerous responses from the fans, he also received a hilarious reaction from The Kapil Sharma Show fame Archana Puran Singh.

A Throwback to Kapil Sharma’s college days

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and posted a throwback picture of himself hanging out with his friends during his college days. In the photo, Kapil Sharma and his friends can be seen sitting together and posing for the camera with a smile on their faces. In the caption, he revealed how this picture was taken after completing the rehearsals of their play and were enjoying a musical session together. He then asked his fans to find him in the picture and write to him in the comments section.

Numerous fans as well as Kapil Sharma’s friends from college took to his Instagram post and reacted to it. Some of the fans spotted him in the picture and stated how he was in the blue shirt while some others got confused and began dropping questions in the comments section. Archana Puran Singh also took to Kapil Sharma’s Instagram and added a hilarious reaction to it stating how he was sitting in the right with a black dupatta (Found you @kapilsharma !! Right hand side pe... kaale dupatte mein, hai na...?). Another popular comedian and Kapil Sharma’s college friend, Rajiv Thakur also shared a cute memory from those days and revealed how he would always go to his shop when they began having fun. He also stated how much he missed these music sessions. One of the artists referred to the photo as ‘golden days’ while the other one spotted him in the picture stating that he was the only boy wearing glasses. Have a look at some of the reactions to Kapil Sharma’s latest Instagram post.





Kapil also posted yet another throwback memory a while ago on Instagram and revealed how it was from 23 years ago. Reminiscing his cherishing memories, he stated, “just found this 23 years old pic,it was just after finishing the performance of our play #Azaadi” in the youth festival of shri “guru Nanak dev university”.I removed my beard n clicked a photo with my colleagues, clicking a photo was such a luxury in those days that I didn’t even realize 😃gum is still there on my face 🙈 missing those days , pockets were always empty but smile was always there, jus thought to share with u guys."

IMAGE: ARCHANA PURAN SINGH INSTAGRAM