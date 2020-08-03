Kapil Sharma's Wife Ginni Chatrath Insisted Him To Return To 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is back on-air. The show is back after four months of break and the first episode was aired last Saturday. As per reports, one of the main reasons to reboot the show is to engage the fans and audiences' with entertainment amid these tough times.

Kapil Sharma is back with The Kapil Sharma Show after a long break

The first, post-lockdown episode of the Kapil Sharma Show, introduced Bollywood actor, Sonu Sood. In that episode, host Kapil Sharma mentioned that more than just shooting jokes and fun moments with a celebrity, the episode was also a tribute to the popular Dabangg actor who has been helping and serving children from the city and migrants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As people are mostly free and need some kind of entertainment in life, the latest episode of the Kapil Sharma Show was garnered with a lot of laughter and fun. Kapil Sharma’s social media handles also trended on social media as his fans outpoured immense love. As per reports, after actor Sonu Sood, the next one to visit the Kapil Sharma Show is music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman. Reportedly, they were seen shooting with Kapil on this Eid weekend.

Wife, Ginni Chatrath was the one who insisted Kapil to return to the show

It was also reported that the host will introduce his wife Ginni Chatrath in the latest The Kapil Sharma show episodes. However, Kapil cleared the air about these rumours in a recent interview to a news portal. He mentioned that right now Ginni is focusing on their baby Anayra as she will be walking in a few months of time. But as per reports, Kapil also added that in near future, they would like to do an episode with Ginni too.

Kapil Sharma also said that it was Ginni, his wife, who strongly insisted that he should be returning to shoot amid virus scare. About the same, Kapil said, that he was feeling a little low, which is why his wife insisted him to get back to shooting to take his mind off all things. And now the popular show is finally back on air to entertain all. The latest Kapil Sharma episodes can be watched on every weekend at 9:30 pm.

