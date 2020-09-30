Kapil Sharma Wishes Chandan Prabhakar On His Birthday, Latter Responds To His 'dosta'

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma engages with his fans and followers by posting regularly on different platforms. Recently, he took to social media and shared a picture of himself alongside Chandan Prabhakar through his official Instagram handle. The ace comedian wished his friend with a photo in the backdrop of a mall. Here is Kapil Sharma’s birthday post for comedian Chandan Prabhakar on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out.

Kapil Sharma wishes Chandan Prabhakar with quirky picture

Ace comedian and Bollywood actor Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with Chandan Prabhakar through his official handle on September 29, 2020, Tuesday. He wished his friend on the occasion of his birthday. The photo features them giving quirky poses in the backdrop of a shopping mall. Kapil Sharma has donned a classic black blazer and teamed it with a pair of black jeans. On the other hand, comedian Chandra Prabhakar wore a printed t-shirt and added a leather jacket to the outfit. He completed his look with a pair of rugged blue jeans.

In the caption accompanying his birthday post for Chandan Prabhakar, Kapil Sharma wished his friend and expressed his love for him. The actor wrote, “Happy bday mere yaar @chandanprabhakar keep smiling n make people laugh with ur innocence always ðŸŽ‚â¤ï¸ love u ðŸ¤— #happybirthdaychandan #happybirthday ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³”. Kapil Sharma added relevant hashtags to mark this occasion like Happy Birthday Chandan and Happy Birthday. He also dropped emoticons such as cake, hugs, and party smileys. Check out Kapil Sharma’s Instagram post:

Also read: Kapil Sharma Posts Cute Pics Of Daughter Anayra; Says 'Thanks For Making Life Beautiful'

Also read: Kapil Sharma Has 'Something Fun Coming Up For Kids', Shares Glimpse On Instagram

Comments on Kapil Sharma's post

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Kapil Sharma garnered more than 7,00,000 likes and over 3150 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities wrote their responses to the picture. Many among them wished Chandan Prabhakar on his birthday and dropped emoticons like hearts, heart-shaped smiley, sparkle, and cake, to name a few. Meanwhile, he replied to Kapil Sharma by thanking him for his love in the comment section. Check out the response on Kapil Sharma’s post for Chandan Prabhakar.

Also read: When Lata Mangeshkar Almost Lost Her Voice: 'Many Thought It Was The End For Me'

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.