Kapil Sharma's Biopic Announced; To Be Titled As 'Funkaar' & Helmed By 'Fukrey' Director

Stand-up comedian-actor Kapil Sharma who is the forerunner of the popular show The Kapil Sharma Show has announced his biopic. The actor who enjoys a massive fan following and is known for his comic timing will give a glimpse of his journey to stardom through his biopic.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the biopic will be directed by Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and will be titled Funkaar. The film will be produced by Mahaveer Jain under his Lyca Productions along with Subaskaran.

Fans congratulate Kapil Sharma for his biopic

Soon after the news, Kapil Sharma’s fans who were amazed by the good news, stormed the comment section while extending their best wishes. One of the fans of the comedian wrote, “Wow big step by Kapil Sharma. Congratulations and good luck @KapilSharmaK9.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Biopic On #SelfMadeSuperstar Kapil Sharma !!Auspicious News Of the Day.” A third user chimed in and asked the makers about the lead actor. “Will Kapil Sharma be the lead actor as well?” Another echoed similar sentiments and shared a picture of Kapil from his next Netflix show while calling him inspiration for many. Not much information about the biopic has been revealed further by the makers.

Wow big step by Kapil Sharma. Congratulations and good luck @KapilSharmaK9 — Dushyant Rocks (@DushyantRocks_) January 14, 2022

Biopic On #SelfMadeSuperstar Kapil Sharma !!

Auspicious News Of the Day 😍#KapilSharmaBiopic #KapilSharma — Kapil FC Delhi ❤️ (@KapilFansDelhi) January 14, 2022

Will Kapil sharma be the lead actor as well? — Aman Bafna (@Mendistic) January 14, 2022

Kapil Sharma who shot to fame with his comic stint in various shows has been the forerunner of a show under his name. He turned actor with his family entertainer Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun which was directed by famous director duo Abbas Mastan. The actor is now all set to make his OTT debut with Netflix’s next show which is a stand-up special. The show is packaged with real-life anecdotes. Kapil had earlier shared the trailer of his forthcoming Netflix special, I'm Not Done Yet. The trailer gives a sneak-peek of his hilarious side and also addresses his controversial drunk tweets in the past. Apart from his comic endeavours, the trailer also featured his wife Ginny and touches on the story of their romance and marriage. In the video, the comedian could be heard asking "Aap ne mere se Shaadi kyu ki?" (why did you marry me), to which Ginni had a hilarious reply and said, ''Sab log ameer log se shaadi karte hai,mene socha kisi gareeb se karne charity kar deti hu." (Everyone gets married to rich people, I thought I should get married to someone poor for charity). Ginni's response had the entire audience burst into laughter.

IMAGE: Twitter/Adarsh_Taran