Kapil Sharma's Birthday: DYK Comedian Tried To Join Army? Know About His Initial Journey

Kapil Sharma today is a household name. The comedian is one of the popular stars of the TV industry, with a show of his own, bonding with the top stars of Bollywood and also occasionally starring in films.

However, years ago, he had no plans for his career and used to be called 'useless' by teachers. While he harboured ambitions to join the Army and the police, he eventually succeeded in becoming a popular funnyman. On his 41st birthday, here's looking at the initial journey of the star comedian.

Kapil Sharma's birthday: When comedian opened up on his initial journey

Kapil made his debut on Netflix earlier this year, by coming with his standup special I'm Not Done Yet. In the run-up to the show, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon star had spoken to comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for a promotional feature. In the interview, Kapil was asked about the origin of his stand-up journey.



He replied, "I can't say it was stand-up exactly, but there used to be youth festivals in college, and in theatre, there used to be five-six items like play, skit, histrionics, mime, mimicry. I had performed histrionics on stage for the first time, as far as comedy was concerned." "So for that, you do not have to change costumes, just stand with a set-up of 2-3 mics, and use voice modulation and body language to showcase a character. And it was at that this competition in college, where I started it, he added.

When asked if he wrote his own script, he replied, "I took inspiration from a comedy cassette and added my own touch to it."

"I used to enjoy the instant reaction that I used to get in comedy. When the teachers, who used to call me 'nikamma', and felt I would not succeed in life, laughed, I realised there was something in me," he added. When asked about whether he had a plan in life, Kapil replied, "I had no plan at all. When I share this with people, they laugh."

"I went to join the BSF (Border Security Force). I tried to join the Army, because that was the environment at home. My father was in the police, and three of my uncles were in the Army, so we had always seen people in uniform around us," the comedian shared.

Despite that, it was performing arts that Kapil was most inclined to. "My father played a role in that. He was a policeman, but he would always take me along, and he was friends with lot of musicians. He used to feel that I'd learn something and achieve something in life," he said.

Kapil Sharma on the professional front

Meanwhile, the who's who of Bollywood ensure that they visit The Kapil Show to promote their movies/series. Right from RRR, Bachchhan Paandey to Heropanti 2, stars of numerous films visit the show to ensure their movies/series receive maximum eyeballs.

After I'm Not Done Yet, Kapil will star in his third film as a lead. He is working on Nandita Das' next film in the role of a food delivery rider.