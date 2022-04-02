Last Updated:

Kapil Sharma's Birthday: DYK Comedian Tried To Join Army? Know About His Initial Journey

Kapil Sharma's birthday: Did you know the comedian tried to join Indian Army and BSF? Read story of his initial journey as he struggled before achieving success

Written By
Joel Kurian
Kapil Sharma, kapil sharma pictures

Image: Facebook/@Kapilsharmapunj


Kapil Sharma today is a household name. The comedian is one of the popular stars of the TV industry, with a show of his own, bonding with the top stars of Bollywood and also occasionally starring in films.

However, years ago, he had no plans for his career and used to be called 'useless' by teachers. While he harboured ambitions to join the Army and the police, he eventually succeeded in becoming a popular funnyman. On his 41st birthday, here's looking at the initial journey of the star comedian.

Kapil Sharma's birthday: When comedian opened up on his initial journey 

Kapil made his debut on Netflix earlier this year, by coming with his standup special I'm Not Done Yet. In the run-up to the show, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon star had spoken to comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for a promotional feature. In the interview, Kapil was asked about the origin of his stand-up journey.

READ | Kapil Dev opens up on Ranveer Singh starrer '83'; says 'I just could not stop crying'


He replied, "I can't say it was stand-up exactly, but there used to be youth festivals in college, and in theatre, there used to be five-six items like play, skit, histrionics, mime, mimicry. I had performed histrionics on stage for the first time, as far as comedy was concerned."

"So for that, you do not have to change costumes, just stand with a set-up of 2-3 mics, and use voice modulation and body language to showcase a character. And it was at that this competition in college, where I started it, he added.

When asked if he wrote his own script, he replied, "I took inspiration from a comedy cassette and added my own touch to it." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

"I used to enjoy the instant reaction that I used to get in comedy. When the teachers, who used to call me 'nikamma', and felt I would not succeed in life, laughed, I realised there was something in me," he added.

When asked about whether he had a plan in life, Kapil replied, "I had no plan at all. When I share this with people, they laugh."

 "I went to join the BSF (Border Security Force). I tried to join the Army, because that was the environment at home. My father was in the police, and three of my uncles were in the Army, so we had always seen people in uniform around us," the comedian shared.

Despite that, it was performing arts that Kapil was most inclined to. "My father played a role in that. He was a policeman, but he would always take me along, and he was friends with lot of musicians. He used to feel that I'd learn something and achieve something in life," he said. 

READ | Kapil Sharma hits back after netizen asks, 'trying to butter up for Rajya Sabha ticket?'

Kapil Sharma on the professional front

Meanwhile, the who's who of Bollywood ensure that they visit The Kapil Show to promote their movies/series. Right from RRR, Bachchhan Paandey to Heropanti 2, stars of numerous films visit the show to ensure their movies/series receive maximum eyeballs. 

READ | Here's why 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is likely to go off-air soon

After I'm Not Done Yet, Kapil will star in his third film as a lead. He is working on Nandita Das' next film in the role of a food delivery rider. 

READ | Ranveer's '83' leaves Sir Richard Hadlee impressed, pens appreciation letter to Kapil Dev
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

 

READ | Sumona Chakravarti dismisses rumours of leaving The Kapil Sharma Show for another show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kapil Sharma, Kapil Sharmas birthday, The Kapil Sharma Show
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND