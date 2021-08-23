Kapil Sharma's Children Anayra And Trishaan Celebrate First Raksha Bandhan, See Pics

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently took to Instagram and shared heartwarming pictures of his adorable children, daughter Anayra and son Trishaan, celebrating their first Raksha Bandhan. The comedian is blessed with two children, both of whom looked super cute in their matching blue traditional outfits. Kapil's daughter wore the blue dress adorned with a beautiful golden headband while Trishaan wore white pants and a blue, full-sleeved kurta. In the photo collage posted by the comedian, one can see Anayra trying his brother a Rakhi, while in the second photo, the dolled-up siblings pose happily for the camera.

Kapil Sharma shares his children's first Raksha Bandhan photos

The comedy star took to his Instagram stories yesterday, sharing glimpses from the festivities, captioning it as “Happy Raksha Bandhan” with a heart-eyed emoji and a heart emoji. Have a look.

The comedian and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their son in February this year, while they became first-time parents with the birth of daughter Anayra on December 10 in 2019. The actor had taken to his Twitter account sharing the news of Trishaan's birth. "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude.", he wrote.

The Kapil Sharma Show returns with a bang

The comedian, who had taken a break from his show to spend time with his family, has finally returned to engage the audience in endless laughter, with the first two episodes premiering last weekend. The new episodes featured Ajay Devgn, who was promoting his new release Bhuj: The Pride of India with Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk, and Akshay Kumar, who was on the show to promote his recently-released film BellBottom with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and producer Jackky Bhagnani.

The show's comeback had created a lot of buzz among the fans, with everyone waiting for their daily dose of laughter, with promos and teasers only adding up to their anticipation. The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show has a few recurring cast members, which include Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Bharti Singh. Sumona Chakravarti, who was absent from the initial promos, also confirmed her return. The new season also has Archana Puran Singh returning on the guest’s chair as Kapil works his magic.

(IMAGE- KAPIL SHARMA/ INSTA)