Last Updated:

Kapil Sharma's Daughter Anayra Flaunts 'cutest Pout' As She Poses With Comedian; See Pics

Taking to Instagram, comedian Kapil Sharma dropped a trail of selfies alongside his daughter Anayra, as the little one flaunts her 'cutest pout'.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Kapil Sharma, Anayra

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAPILSHARMA


Kapil Sharma's ardent fans not only know him as the nation's comedy king, but also as a doting father who often showers adulation on his children Anayra and Trishaan via social media. Days after sharing glimpses from his son's first baby photoshoot, Kapil has dropped a trail of pictures alongside Anayra, who looks adorable in her pouty expressions. The father-daughter duo can be seen giving various goofy expressions as they pose for selfies, with Kapil crediting his little one for having the 'cutest pout'. 

The post not only received adulation from fans but also celebrities like Bharti Singh, Chahatt Khanna, Mahhi Vij, Bipasha Basu, Kanika Kapoor among others.

 For the unversed, Kapil and his longtime girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath, tied the knot on December 12, 2018, post which they welcomed Anayra and Trishaan in 2019 and 2021 respectively. 

Kapil Sharma shares a bunch of adorable selfies with daughter Anayra

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, February 10, Kapil dropped a trail of pictures of the duo pouting, smiling and flaunting their puffed-up faces. While Kapil can be seen in a grey hoodie with a cap, spectacles and headphones, the little one looks stunning in a blue t-shirt and an adorable clip to tuck her hair. In the caption, he wrote, "The cutest pout I have ever seen   #anayra." Take a look. 

READ | Kapil Sharma marks son's 1st birthday with priceless snap; 'thanks for coming in our life'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The picture not only received love and adulation from fans but also Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who commented, "So cute." Fellow comedian Bharti Singh also dropped red heart emoticons, while Bipasha Basu, Sargun Mehta and Dabboo Ratnani among others also reacted to his post. 

The post comes shortly after Kapil celebrated his son Trishaan’s first birthday earlier in February, and penned a special message for him. Sharing an adorable picture of Trishaan, he wrote, "Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan need your love n blessings... happy bday my son… thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful god bless  #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan.” The comedian also shared glimpses of the celebrations, which included the little one's first baby photo shoot where he could be seen shedding a smile amid various animated backdrops. 

READ | Kapil Sharma shares first baby photoshoot of son Trishaan; calls him 'lead actor' in it
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAPILSHARMA)

READ | Akshay Kumar refuses to promote 'Bachchan Pandey' on Kapil Sharma's show; here's why
READ | Kapil Sharma on reports of his spat with Akshay Kumar: 'He can never be annoyed with me'
READ | Kapil Sharma's 'struggle for selfie' is real in his latest post with Kriti, Tiger & others

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kapil Sharma, Anayra, The Kapil Sharma Show
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND