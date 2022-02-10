Kapil Sharma's Daughter Anayra Flaunts 'cutest Pout' As She Poses With Comedian; See Pics

Kapil Sharma's ardent fans not only know him as the nation's comedy king, but also as a doting father who often showers adulation on his children Anayra and Trishaan via social media. Days after sharing glimpses from his son's first baby photoshoot, Kapil has dropped a trail of pictures alongside Anayra, who looks adorable in her pouty expressions. The father-daughter duo can be seen giving various goofy expressions as they pose for selfies, with Kapil crediting his little one for having the 'cutest pout'.

The post not only received adulation from fans but also celebrities like Bharti Singh, Chahatt Khanna, Mahhi Vij, Bipasha Basu, Kanika Kapoor among others.

For the unversed, Kapil and his longtime girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath, tied the knot on December 12, 2018, post which they welcomed Anayra and Trishaan in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Kapil Sharma shares a bunch of adorable selfies with daughter Anayra

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, February 10, Kapil dropped a trail of pictures of the duo pouting, smiling and flaunting their puffed-up faces. While Kapil can be seen in a grey hoodie with a cap, spectacles and headphones, the little one looks stunning in a blue t-shirt and an adorable clip to tuck her hair. In the caption, he wrote, "The cutest pout I have ever seen #anayra." Take a look.

The picture not only received love and adulation from fans but also Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who commented, "So cute." Fellow comedian Bharti Singh also dropped red heart emoticons, while Bipasha Basu, Sargun Mehta and Dabboo Ratnani among others also reacted to his post.

The post comes shortly after Kapil celebrated his son Trishaan’s first birthday earlier in February, and penned a special message for him. Sharing an adorable picture of Trishaan, he wrote, "Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan need your love n blessings... happy bday my son… thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful god bless #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan.” The comedian also shared glimpses of the celebrations, which included the little one's first baby photo shoot where he could be seen shedding a smile amid various animated backdrops.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAPILSHARMA)