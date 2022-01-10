Kapil Sharma's Netflix Special Trailer Shows What Happened After He Drunk Tweeted PM Modi

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is regarded as an expert when it comes to rib-tickling comedy, is currently gearing up for his upcoming Netflix stand-up special, which is packed with real-life anecdotes. Sharma, on Monday, took to Instagram and shared the trailer of his forthcoming Netflix special, I'm Not Done Yet. The trailer gives a sneak-peek of his hilarious side and also addresses his controversial drunk tweets in the past.

The short video clip also shows Sharma addressing the time when he had reportedly tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at night. He talked about how OB vans had assembled outside his house the next morning.

Kapil Sharma addresses tweeting PM Modi in I'm Not Done Yet

In the trailer video, he said, "I thought they were fire brigade vans. I asked my cook, 'Is there a fire?' He said, 'It's your doing. You set Twitter on fire last night." Kapil's infamous 2017 tweet to PM Modi read, "I am paying Rs 15 cr income tax from last 5-year n still I have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi." The comedian had faced severe backlash for his tweet.

Apart from his comic endeavours, the trailer also featured his wife Ginny and touches on the story of their romance and marriage. In the video, the comedian could be heard asking "Aap ne mere se Shaadi kyu ki?" (why did you marry me), to which Ginni had a hilarious reply and said, ''Sab log ameer log se shaadi karte hai,mene socha kisi gareeb se karne charity kar deti hu." (Everyone gets married to rich people, I thought I should get married to someone poor for charity). Ginni's response had the entire audience burst into laughter.

Kapil had recently shared a promo for his standup special episode and opened up about his new show. In the promo, he could be heard saying, "Hi, this is Kapil Sharma and I’m from Amritsar and I’m done with my English." The comedian continued and said that he has been in the industry for 25 years and has been working in the TV industry for 15 years, but he never took comedy seriously and didn't know that one could get paid for standup comedy.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in 2018 in Jalandhar, Punjab. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2019 and then a son in 2021. In a recent interview with The Man magazine, Kapil revealed that he met his wife during his college days in Punjab. Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet will premiere on Netflix on January 28, 2022, and will also mark Kapil's OTT debut.

Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma