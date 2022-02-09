Kapil Sharma's 'struggle For Selfie' Is Real In His Latest Post With Kriti, Tiger & Others

Taking to his Instagram handle, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma dropped a series of pictures as he could be seen posing with other celebs of the industry. The picture included Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Ahan Shetty, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sajid's wife Warda Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma, and other members from the comedian's cast and crew.

In the first picture, Kapil Sharma, along with Kriti, Tiger, Ahan, Sajid, Warda Khan and Archana, is posing for a perfect selfie. Describing the second picture as a 'struggle for selfie' in the caption, Kapil and others were seen lined up in a queue so as to get a proper selfie. Kapil stated the 3rd picture as a wrap up after a super fun episode. He wrote in the caption, "Pic 1 :- selfie 😊 Pic 2:- struggle for selfie 🙈 Pic 3:- wrap up after a super fun episode 🤩🤩🤩". Thanking all the members for the wonderful evening, Kapil wrote, "Thank you Sajid bhai @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala bhabhi, my younger brothers @tigerjackieshroff @ahan.shetty n gorgeous @kritisanon for this wonderful evening 🤗❤️🙏Special thanks @nadz.nadz bhai#comingsoon on #tkss #thekapilsharmashow @tksshowofficial @sonytvofficial @banijayasia 🥳🥳🥳".

'Amazing show': Tiger Shroff hails Kapil Sharma's show

Meanwhile, applauding Kapil's hardwork, Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan commented, "Mother of all comedy shows Such a great time we had epic evening ❤️❤️❤️ Thank u Kapillllll was too much fun 🤗". Tiger Shroff reposted Kapil's post in one of his Instagram stories as the former wrote, "Thank you for another amazing show @kapilsharma sir You killed it last night."

Kriti Sanon stunned in a corset-style white dress

Apart from the amazing show, Kriti Sanon's outfit caught all the eyes. The actor, who amazed her fans with her outstanding performance in Mimi, donned a white bodycon dress. The drawstring dress has a thigh-high slit and the actor paired it with orange coloured sandals. As Kriti loves to accessorize her looks, she completed her look with a statement diamond choker necklace paired with matching earrings and stacked up rings. For the show, Tiger and Ahan both wore a black shirt, while Nadiadwala looked uber-cool in an orange sweatshirt and his wife rocked a leather jacket. The host Kapil Sharma was decked up in a yellow-coloured t-shirt paired with olive green blazer and blue pair of jeans.

Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma