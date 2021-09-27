Karan B Oberoi Confirms 'A Band Of Boys' To Release An Album 'Just For The Fans'

One of the most popular bands from the 2000s, A Band of Boys is treating fans with a special album soon. The member of the band, Karan Oberoi confirmed that the band will soon start working on an album dedicated specially for their fans. Earlier this month, the members of the band took to their social media to share a glimpse into their reunion and their jamming sessions together after several years.

Karan Oberoi confirms A Band of Boys next album

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 43-year-old actor and singer was asked about the band, which was formed in 2001, as it became an integral part of his career and stepping stone in entering the acting industry. Talking about the plans to revive the old magic, Oberoi revealed that the members got together on the occasion of his birthday on September 14 and described the reunion as an 'emotional moment' for the band.

After the emotional meetup, the group decided to relive their old days and make a new album dedicated specially for their fans. The singer further revealed that the band is planning to work on an album titled 'Just for the fans' which will feature all the five original members of the band namely Karan Oberoi, Siddharth Haldipur, Sherrin Varghese, Chintoo Bhosle and Sudhanshu Pandey. He also confirmed that the album will be an unplugged live-in-concert.

More on A Band of Boys

Formed in 2001, the group consisted of Karan Oberoi, Siddharth Haldipur, Sherrin Varghese, Chintoo Bhosle and Sudhanshu Pandey. Known for their hits like Kiss Kisko, Teri Neend, Nain Katari, Tera Chehra and more, the band was one of the most popular Hindi bands in the early 2000s. However, after the departure of Pandey and Bhosle, the band went on a hiatus only to return in 2018 with a new single release.

After four years of hiatus, the band got together on September 14 and enjoyed a fun night of jam sessions and reliving their old memories on the occasion of Karan Oberoi's birthday. Sherrin Varghese took to his Instagram to share a glimpse from the reunion where the members sang songs as he wrote, ''You guys requested it & we had to deliver!! Back with the OG boys after years and everything is still the same!! Grateful for everything that has been and will!!''

Image: @Instagram/chin2b