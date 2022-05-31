Karan Grover Ties Knot With Poppy Jabbal; Ridhi Dogra, Ankita Lokhande & More Send Wishes

Popular TV star Karan V Grover tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Poppy Jabbal on May 31. The duo exchanged vows in a traditional Punjabi style where the bride and the groom twinned with each other in pastel outfits. While Karan donned an ivory coloured kurta with white chudidaar and a soft pink turban and held a sword in his hand, Poppy donned an all-white lehenga and she looked nothing less than a dream.

Karan V Grover ties knot with Poppy Jabbal

On Tuesday, Karan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a pic from his wedding with Poppy Jabbal as he wrote in the caption, "MayDay‼️ MayDay ‼️ We finally did it 31•05•2022 #MayDay".

The bride looked regal in an all-white lehenga, heavy choker, maang teeka and nose ring (nath), while Karan wore an ivory sherwani for the big day.

Ankita Lokhande, Ridhi Dogra & more send wishes

Soon after Karan's industry friends took the post into cognizance, they took to the comments section and congratulated the couple.

Ridhi Dogra commented, "Oh my gooooddddddd guysssssss incredible news I’m thrilled congratulations you both @karanvgrover @poppyjabbal".

Sonia Balani wrote, "Wowwwwwwww You both look AWESOME Congratulations To you and @poppyjabbal Happy Married Life".

Ankita Lokhande also took to the comments section and wished the couple as she wrote, "Congratulations Karan and poppy so happy for u guys lots of love to both of u". Among others who wished the couple were Kanika Mann, Kishwer Merchant and more.

More on Karan & Poppy's relationship

Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal have been in a relationship for a long time and they got married in a hush-hush wedding without announcing their wedding plans. The couple never shied away from expressing love for each other on their respective social media handles. As per Pinkvilla, the duo first met in a parking lot and then met again through some common friends after which they started dating.

On the professional front, Karan is currently essaying a lead role in Udaariyaan. Apart from that, he also starred in TV shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Bahu Humari Rajni Kant and Nach Baliye.

Image: Instagram/@karanvgrover