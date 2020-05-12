Karan Kundrra Gives A Savage Comeback To A Troll Who Called Him 'lady'; See Post

Karan Kundrra has been making news as rumours of his breakup with Anusha Dandekar has been surfacing online. Amid lockdown, Karan Kundrra decided to go live with his ex-girlfriend Kritika Kamra. Television actor Pooja Gor also joined the duo during the live session. Recently, the actor updated his fans with the news by posting a picture of the trio, however, the interesting thing about the post was the powerful reply by Karan Kundrra when a fan called him a lady.

Karan Kundrra shared a picture of him standing in the middle of the two actors Kritika Kamra and Pooja Gor. He shared the picture with the caption, “Due to heavy demand and some death threats me and @kkamra are going live on Instagram tonight at 6pm oh and gujju @poojagor will be available in the comments #kitanimohabbathai (sic)" As soon as the actor shared the picture, one of the users tried to troll Karan Kundrra as he commented, “3 ladies”. The actor returned to the user with a befitting reply as he said, "Ya bro, and I have no problem with you calling me that...in fact, I'll be proud. The most powerful thing to be in this world is to be a lady." His fans appreciated him for having such positive thoughts regarding the same.

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's breakup rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. However, the duo recently shut all the rumours as they went on a virtual date amid coronavirus lockdown. Anusha Dandekar took to her social media handle and posted a video of their virtual date where she had made pancakes for breakfast.

Kundrra, on the other hand, made a proper breakfast and still felt that he would do anything to switch the dish with his girlfriend. The two were then seen doing planks to stay fit and Karan Kundrra asked Anusha Dandekar to play his favourite music. He also told her that after the lockdown gets over he is going to fill her iPod, her cell phone, and even her car with Punjabi songs. The two then changed their outfits and Kundrra wore an off-white shirt that was Anusha Dandekar’s favourite.

