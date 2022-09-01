Last Updated:

Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash Celebrate First Ganesh Chaturthi Together; See Pics

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Karan and Tejasswi were seen celebrating the festival as a couple as the former dropped pictures of him and his girlfriend.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been the talk of the town ever since they met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and became inseparable. The duo often takes to social media and shares glimpses from their life together as they give fans and followers couple goals. However, now the couple was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi as television actor Karan Kundrra dropped pictures of him and his lady love Tejasswi Prakash on Thursday.

The reality show actor took to Instagram to share pictures of them. Sharing the images, he wrote, "I just like how we're all round. Ganpati Bappa Morya..!!! Thank you @rithvik_d for teaching me how to sculpt". In the pictures, the couple could be seen standing in front of Lord Ganesha's idol as they pose for the camera. There were two Ganesh idols in the pictures, one made by Karan as his caption indicated. Kundra also thanked actor-host Rithvik Dhanjani for teaching him how to carve. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, in pictures, Tejasswi Prakash was seen wearing a white and golden embroidered lehenga while her boyfriend Karan was seen sporting a stylish look with a denim shirt and a cap. Previously, Karan was spotted outside Tejasswi's house on her parent's anniversary, with a tilak on his forehead. This stirred rumours that he and his new girlfriend had gotten engaged. However, the speculations were put to rest after fans learnt that they celebrated the Naagin 6 star's parent's anniversary together.

