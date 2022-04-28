Actor Karan Kundrra is currently drilling the contestants of one of the most entertaining reality shows, Lock Upp. The show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, gained more than 300 Million of viewership just a few days after it got streamed on Alt Balaji and MX Player. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra is seen as the jailor in Ekta Kapoor's reality show.

Karan is often seen using some interesting Shayaris and quotes in Lock Upp but recently he used a quote during the reality show that a fan club of late actor Sidharth Shukla claimed to be a copied one.

Sidharth Shukla fans call out Karan Kundrra as the latter copies his dialogue

As Lock Upp is gearing up for its finale, Karan Kundrra spoke some quotes to motivate the remaining contestants to gear up for the last leg of the show. He said, "Kuch aisa karo ki tumhe nikalne ki koshish nahi saazish ki jaaye" (Do something that will make people determined to target you)" This didn't go unnoticed by Sidharth Shukla's fans as they claimed that the Love School fame copied the late actor's dialogue, stating that the quote was taken by Sidharth Shukla's tweets.

Can't tolerate this anymore 😠😠

Ab kuch bacha hai kya copy karne ke liye 😠😠

Shameful 😠

Sidhhaarrtthh rainbow bana dena please #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/A9WG1GvyBM — #SidNaaz (@Remi48763843) April 27, 2022

This led to a clash as soon after this, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's fans, termed as 'Tejran', tweeted, "Tum log sach mai sidnaz fans ho? TejRan fam hi h jo sabse jada respect karta h sidnaaz ki Or humne even humare idol ne b kbhi khud ko sidnaz se compare ni kiya h tum log ho jo ye comparison kar re ho or hate spread kr re ho krte raho hm tb b shehnaz ke liye pray krte rahenge".

Tum log sach mai sidnaz fans ho? TejRan fam hi h jo sabse jada respect karta h sidnaaz ki Or humne even humare idol ne b kbhi khud ko sidnaz se compare ni kiya h tum log ho jo ye comparison kar re ho or hate spread kr re ho krte raho hm tb b shehnaz ke liye pray krte rahenge 🤲 — PG (@Pratibh21134402) April 27, 2022

'Sidnaaz' fans replied, "We all know ur Tej Run idols bolte kuch hain aur karte kuch hain. Bolte hain ki koi comparison nahi but unke actions and PR pura copy karta hain, from dialogues to even trying hard to re create the moments. Tabhi toh koi originality and authenticity nahi lagti iss tej run mein."

We all know ur Tej Run idols bolte kuch hain aur karte kuch hain. Bolte hain ki koi comparison nahi but unke actions and PR pura copy karta hain, from dialogues to even trying hard to re create the moments. Tabhi toh koi originality and authenticity nahi lagti iss tej run mein. — SRS (@srs02) April 27, 2022

The Broken But Beautiful 3 actor had reportedly passed away after he suffered a heart attack on the morning of September 2, 2021, at the age of 40. The actor, who did shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, gained further fame with his appearance on Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill also paid tribute to the late actor at the finale of Bigg Boss Season 15.

Image: Instagram/@Kkundrra/@realsidharthshukla