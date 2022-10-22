Karan Kundrra Discusses His Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash; Reacts To Proposal Plans

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been television's most popular couple ever since their relationship started inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The celebrity couple is often asked about their marriage plans, however, they've never given any precise answer.

In another such instance, Karan reacted to whether he was planning to propose the Naagin 6 star anytime soon, mentioning that it'll happen 'when the time is right'. He also explained that their relationship isn't about spending lakhs of rupees to impress the other person, but cherishing the little things.

Karan Kundrra discusses his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kundrra spilled beans on the proposal plans, mentioning, “Yrr yeh hamesha mere upar hi kyu aa jata hai! Voh ladki bahut smart hai. (Why does this question always come to me, she's a very smart girl). (Will propose) when the time is right, I guess."

Explaining that their relationship thrives on doing little things for each other, Karan added, "With Tejasswi it’s all about the little gestures and she is exactly the same. Like if I am angry, then she knows that I need to cool off. In this situation, she will do something very little and manage the situation, by doing exactly what needs to be done."

Discussing an instance of how small gestures work, he said, "She gets very happy when I send her a random message in the middle of the day. She knows I am not much of a phone person and when I call her in between a busy day, then she recognises my efforts. I don’t have to go to Milan and spend Rs 10 lakh to please her, it’s all just little efforts."

The romance between Karan and Tejasswi blossomed last year when they met on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. Karan proposed to her to be his girlfriend and went down on one knee, to which Tejasswi said yes.

On the work front, Karan was last seen as a host on the dancing reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He recently starred in the music video of Inni Si Gal alongside actor-model Aditi Budhathoki.

(Image: Instagram/@kkundrra)