Karan Kundrra Lashes Out At Paparazzi For 'invading' Girlfriend Tejasswi's Private Space

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become one of the most loved couples in the television world. Their love story began to blossom during the Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss and since then the couple has become inseparable. Karan and Tejasswi never shy away from expressing their love for each other are often seen making public appearances together.

The lovebirds have always managed to grab headlines for their relationship, however, this time they are garnering all the attention for a video that has been doing rounds on the internet where Karan Kundrra is seen lashing out at the paparazzi.

Karan Kundrra slams Paparazzi for entering Tejasswi Prakash's house

Karan Kundrra lashed out at the paparazzi over following his girlfriend Tejasswi everywhere. Recently, as Karan came back from Jaipur to Mumbai. At the Mumbai airport, the former Bigg Boss contestant refused to pose for the paps and looked quite irked. He said-

“Woh safe nahi hai, pata hai. Ghar ke andar ghus rahe hai woh, achcha nahi lagta. Maine ab band karwa diya hai. Gaadi ke bhi shishe black karwa diye hai. Yeh sab pasand nahi hai yaar. Ladki hai, girlfriend hai woh meri." (It is not at all safe. These guys are entering her house, that doesn't look good. I am going to stop (entertaining paps) now. I have put tinted glass on my car's windows now. I don't like all this. She's a lady, she's my girlfriend.)

Karan further added-

“Abhi dekhte hai na kya hota hai. Mazaak thodi hai yaar. Izzat karte hai, respect karte hai, har cheez karte hai, iska matlabb yeh nahi ki aap ghar ke andar hi ghus jaao. Woh galat laga mujhe. Meri girlfriend hai, mai sab nahi dekh sakta. Bura laga mujhe."(Let's see what happens. This isn't a joke. We respect you guys, treat you guys well and sweetly oblige, but that doesn't mean you will enter our house. I found it condemning. She's my girlfriend and I cannot see this happening. I am very upset.)"

Karan Kundrra opens up on his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash

Recently, in a candid chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Karan Kundrra opened up on his marriage plans with his ladylove. On being asked if Karan is ready to marry Tejasswi this year, the actor gave a hilarious reply. Karan said-

I’ve accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai. Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (I’ve accepted that I’m getting married to Tejasswi. Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed is going to happen for sure. No one is asking us about it)"

Image: Instagram/@kkundrra