Karan Kundrra, Nora Fatehi At 'Dance Deewane Juniors' Launch; Tejasswi Prakash Joins

Actors Karan Kundrra, Nora Fatehi and more were spotted in Mumbai to attend the launch of Dance Deewane Juniors. See the pictures below.

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Karan Kundrra arrived at the launch press conference of 'Dance Deewane Junior' in Mumbai. 

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji were also spotted attending the event in the city.

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Dilbar actor wore a one-shoulder pink dress with glowy make-up to elevate her look. She complimented her dress with a white purse. 

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

On the other hand, Kundrra showed up in a stylish olive green jacket with matching pants. 

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Grabbing headlines with her appearance, Kundrra's beau Tejasswi Prakash was also spotted at the event. 

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The duo shared several sweet moments together as they were clicked walking hand-in-hand at the event.

Tags: Karan Kundrra, Nora Fatehi, Tejasswi Prakash
