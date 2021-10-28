Karan Kundrra On His Breakup With Anusha: 'Had We Spoken, Things Would’ve Worked Out'

Actor Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar’s sudden breakup after six years of dating came as a shock to fans. The former couple remained tightlipped about it for long until the latter spoke cryptically about it. Kundrra has finally talked about his past relationship with Dandekar during his stint in the ongoing controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15. In the episode aired on Wednesday, Kundrra was seen sharing his side of the story with actor Shamita Shetty.

Karan Kundrra opens up about his breakup with Anusha Dandekar

In the episode, Karan Kundrra while looking at the camera said, "I want her to see this." The actor talked cryptically about his past. The deep conversation began when he shared how he has lost many friends because he was too engrossed in the relationship for the past few years. He said, "I have lost a lot of friends recently, for obvious reasons."

The 37-year-old revealed that he has lost contact with friends due to his breakup with the VJ. He added, "I forgot everything else this time. I got too busy with the relationship. They (friends) were like 'if you were not with us then, then why should we be with you now'. I realised one thing - you cannot work on your own follies till the time you accept that you have them in the first place."

Further accepting his mistake, the 1921 actor said, "A lot of things happened with me around the same time, around the lockdown time. Multiple people, multiple layers of relationships, and everything I f***** up. With my friends, I am quite sure with my ex, with my family. People who actually cared for me. I am a caring person, I will be there for everyone but I am a very self-centered person. My approach towards people is very self-centered."

The 'Horror Story' star went on to talk about his breakup, "Agar hum fat jaate to shayad sort kar lete. Mai fata nahi, wo fatati rahi aur mai usse door hota raha. Mereko lagta hai mere ko imperfections se pyar hota hai but agar humne ek dusre ko baith k samjha hota to cheesein change hoti. Agar maine apne issues sort kar liya hota, relationship ko affect nahi hone diya hota (If we had fought over it, we may have been able to sort things out, she tried but I kept moving away from her. I think I love imperfections. Had we understood each other, things would have changed. Had I sorted my own issues and not let them affect the relationship), things would have been different."

Kundrra concluded, "I hope she watches this episode and understands, but usko bhadkane wale bahut hain (She has too many people who instigate her)."

(Image: Instagram/@kkundrra)