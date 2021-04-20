Karan Kundrra On His Role In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'It Won't Be Dragged Much'

Karan Kundrra recently made an entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Ranveer, who is Sirat's ex-lover. The introduction of Ranveer's character in the storyline has added an interesting twist to the plot. Speaking about his role, Karan Kundrra had some interesting revelation to make that just might help solve the viewer's curiosity.

Karan Kundrra's entry into the show has set off a bunch of questions in the mind of the viewers. First and foremost being - who will Sirat choose? Will she marry Kartik or go back to her former love Ranveer? According to BollywoodLife, Karan had some interesting revelation to make. He revealed that his character "won't be dragged much". He said that he feels Sirat will marry Kartik and the show will go on without Ranveer. Karan revealed that he planned to be in the show for a definite period only. The actor further mentioned that it becomes "too boring" for the actor to play a character for a long time.

It was shown on the show that Sirat reveals her past relationship with Ranveer. She mentions that Ranveer left her on the day of their wedding. While Sirat was narrating her story, Ranveer was seen in the city, with a regret on his mind for not marrying Sirat. It is hinted that something in the past had stopped Ranveer from marrying Sirat.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast

The cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Mohsin Khan as Kartik and Shivangi Joshi as Sirat, who is the lookalike of Naira, Kartik's ex-wife. The show initially began in 2009, with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead. The show was an immediate hit amongst the audience. The is the fourth longest-running show on Indian television and has taken a leap of several years since its inception. Over the years, the show has seen guest appearances by several actors, either for promotion of their own show or as a supporting character. A spin-off titled Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma was launched in March 2019 and concluded in October 2020.

