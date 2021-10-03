Karan Kundrra Opens Up About News On Breakup With Anusha Dandekar, Asks 'Kitna Bolu?'

Karan Kundrra will be seen in the Bigg Boss house in the coming weeks. The actor entered the Bigg Boss 15 house on Saturday, October 2. Apart from being on the StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Karan Kundrra was also in the headlines as his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar spilt the beans about their breakup. Karan Kundrra recently addressed the situation himself and also talked about his upcoming Bigg Boss journey.

In a recent chat with MidDay, Karan Kundrra addressed him featuring in headlines yet again. When asked about his take on his breakup news resurfacing, Karan Kundra said everything about his life is out in public. However, when he signs a new show, his breakup topic comes up again. He further mentioned that he did not want to address the question again as he had already said enough.

Karan Kundrra on participating in Bigg Boss 15

Karan Kundra revealed he always wanted to participate in the controversial reality show but could not due to time and scheduling issues. He said Bigg Boss 15 is a massive commitment as a participant cannot do anything for three to four months. He shared the time of Bigg Boss 15 and his schedule fell in the right place, due to which he agreed to participate in the show. The actor further mentioned that several things came to his mind before joining the show. However, now that he had joined the show, he would "walk the talk." he shared his family is scared for him, but friends are happy that he participated.

Karan Kundrra on participating in reality shows

When asked about his journey from being a gang leader on Roadies to participating in Bigg Boss, Karan Kundrra said he has experience participating in reality shows. The actor said he had competed in dance reality shows. However, he may get overcritical about what the show host is thinking about him and what he would do if he were the host. Kundrra also said he admires ex-contestants Prince Narula and Vikas Gupta whom he is friends. He also remembered late Sidharth Shukla and mentioned he was a "rock star" in the game. He further talked about Sidharth Shukla's performance in the game and said he was fierce and fearless at the same time.

Image: Instagram/@kkundrra