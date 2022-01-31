Karan Kundrra Pens Cryptic Note Post 'BB 15' Finale, Says 'might Take Time To Recover'

Bigg Boss 15 fans are elated after actor Tejasswi Prakash has lifted the winner’s trophy with Pratik Sehejpal becoming the first runner up and Karan Kundrra emerging as the second runner up. While the netizens have been sending their wishes to the winner, others are giving their opinion on the Tejasswi winning the title. However, what caught the attention of the fans was a cryptic note by Karan Kundrra.

Karan and Tejasswi made it to the headlines ever since they had professed their love for each other on the reality show. From their fights on the show to their mushy moments, everything had left fans glued to the seats to watch their sizzling chemistry. Now post Tejasswi bagging the trophy, fans have been wondering what has happened to Karan after he shared a post on Twitter.

Karan Kundrra pens cryptic note post-Bigg Boss grand finale

The actor started the note while thanking fans for their love and support throughout the show which led him to the finale. The actor also wrote that he ‘lost faith in a lot of things today’ but covering it he mentioned that he is still thankful to his fans who stood beside him like a rock. “ big big biggggg thank you to each and every one of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet... Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock.”, his post read.

A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 31, 2022

I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will.. and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you my family!!! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 31, 2022

In the next tweet, he wrote, “I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will... and I promise you I will not disappoint you... never again.. thank you, my family!!!”.

Meanwhile, after spending 120 days in the Bigg Boss house, Tejasswi emerged as the winner of the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss. She beat Pratik Sehajpal for the title, while the other finalists were Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat, Apart from the trophy, she also won Rs 40 lakh prize money.

