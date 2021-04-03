Karan Kundrra, Ram Kapoor & Kunal Jaisingh All Set To Make Their Grand Entries On TV

Indian Television shows are known to have grand entrances in the middle of the plot. Actors like Karan Kundrra, Ram Kapor and Kunal Jaisingh are all set to make their grand entrances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. Take a look at what roles will they be playing on these shows.

Ram Kapoor in Anupamaa

Bade Acche Lagte Hai actor Ram Kapoor will soon feature in Rupali Ganguly's show, Anupamaa. Anupamaa currently stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma. Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, will be soon getting divorced from her husband Vanraj. Ram Kapoor in Anupamaa will be seen playing one of her college classmates who had once loved her deeply. Ram's character is named Anuj and will be seen becoming Anupamaa's new lover. His entry will change the course of Anupamaa's tragic life. Ram Kapoor's shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane, Tamanna and Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat have garnered him immense popularity.

Karan Kundrra in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Karan Kundrra will be seen playing Sirat's new love interest in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is about to have a major plot twist as Karan will be seen opposite Shivangi Joshi. Mohsin Khan's character Kartik Goenka will make sure the two do not fall in love. The show stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Niyati Joshi, Sachin Tyagi, Priyamvada Kant, among others. Karan Kundrra's shows like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Dil Hi Toh Hai, It Happened in Calcutta and Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum was loved by the audience.

Kunal Jaisingh in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh will also be seen joining the cast of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. He will be seen playing the new hero opposite actor Gracy Goswami. His character's name is Dev and he is a self-destructive and brooding man. The show features Gracy Goswami, Anchal Sahu, Pranali Singh Rathod. The plot revolves around the lives of three women who live in Lahore at a time when India was about to get partitioned. Kunal's entry will be seen post the partition.

