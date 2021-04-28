Karan Kundrra Shares 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Action Sequence BTS Video; Watch

Film and Television actor Karan Kundrra is currently seen playing the role of Ranveer in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently, He shared a BTS video of himself from the sets of the show. He broke a bottle in the video and put a disclaimer to not try it at home.

BTS video of Karan Kundrra in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS video of himself practicing a scene for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's latest episode. He walked into the frame furiously and broke a liquor bottle on one of the crew members. He wrote that the stunt was performed under the strict supervision of a professional action director. He advised his fans to not attempt this. He also revealed that the bottle in the video was made out of sugar crystals and was completely harmless.

Reactions to BTS video of Karan Kundrra in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

As soon as Karan shared the video, several television celebrities commented on it. Aashiv Midha wrote that Karan performed well even after using a fake sugar bottle. Actor Paras Kalnawat complimented Karan and called him "aag" (Fire). Another Instagram user made fun of the video and said goodbye and mentioned he would meet him in his next life because of getting hit by the bottle. Srishti Singh wrote that she would love to attempt this stunt. Fans flooded his comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Image source: Karan Kundrra's Instagram

Image source: Karan Kundrra's Instagram

About Karan Kundrra's movies and shows

Karan was last seen playing the role of DJ Teja Gujjar in Netflix original film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. He was also seen in films like 1921, Mubarakan, and Teri Meri Love Stories. The actor recently hosted the show Dating Aaj Kal and was seen playing a pivotal role in It Happened in Calcutta. He is currently playing the character of Ranveer who is Sirat's new love interest in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles.

Promo Image source: Karan Kundrra's Instagram

