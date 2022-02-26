Karan Kundrra Unveils Poster Of His Song 'Rula Deti Hai' With Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story began to blossom during the reality show. In the show, their relationship saw a lot of ups and downs but managed to win everyone’s heart. The couple was given the hashtag 'Tejran' and fans loved their chemistry together. The duo never shies away from expressing their love for each other. They often take on social media to share glimpses of their life together with their fans and followers.

It's delightful news for the 'Tejran' fans, as the lovebirds are collaborating on a project. Karan and Tejasswi will soon feature in a video song titled 'Rula Deti Hai.'Recently, actor Karan Kundrra took to his social media handle to announce the same.

On Saturday, actor Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of Rula Deti Hai. In the poster, Karan is seen holding Tejasswi from behind as the duo pose romantically sitting on a scenic location of a beach. The song is made under Desi Music Factory Production and has been sung by Yasser Desai. The music is provided by Rajat Nagpal. It will release on 3rd March.

Sharing the poster, the Dil Hi Toh Hai actor captioned the post as “#Ruladetihai is gonna be in my heart for all the special reasons coz this is our first song together with my sweet laddoo @tejasswiprakash So it’s releasing on 3rd March on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel stay tuned.”

Fans expressed their excitement for the music video and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. Earlier on valentine's day, Tejasswi expressed her love for beau Karan Kundrra.

On Valentine's Day, Tejasswi Prakash expressed her love for Kundra with a Punjabi twist. Sharing a video, she even penned a heartfelt note for the Roadies fame, writing, "Tusi kiripa karke sadde valentine banoge sunnyyyy??? Mai thonu bot vadiya pyar kardi hegi… thode kol hor koi option Nai siga… toh according to me, tusi maan hi jao… peace @kkundrra (sic)". It means, "Sunny, will you please become my Valentine? I love you so much and you have no other option. So, according to me, you should agree."

