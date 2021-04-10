Karan Kundrra's Ex Anusha Dandekar Reveals Real Reason For Breakup In Q&A Session On Insta

Popular television couple Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra's separation rumours were rife last year in April and the former took to her Instagram recently and confirmed the same. She also claimed that she had been cheated on and lied to in her relationship. Anusha held a Q n A (question and answer) session on her official IG handle, which is when a fan quizzed her about her current relationship status, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Anusha Dandekar's breakup with Karan Kundrra

According to a report by iDiva, television star, and VJ Anusha Dandekar recently opened up about her break up and claimed that she had been cheated on and heartbroken in the past. In a recent Instagram Q n A session, one of Anusha's fans asked her about her relationship status while another questioned her about her break up and how she dealt with it. Dandekar replied that she is falling more in love with herself every day and is looking for a person who won't be afraid to be with a real woman. She also spoke about how shocked and disappointed she was in herself when she saw the reality of what was going on in her relationship.

This isn't the first time that the actor has talked about her relationships. She took to her Instagram handle in December last year to announce that she'll be focusing on self-love and healing. She also stated how love comes in many forms and one shouldn't let it consume you. Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra had been dating for five years and although there was no official confirmation from their ends about their separation, Dandekar's Instagram posts were proof enough for their split.

When asked about how she deals with the worst timing in her life, she responded saying, "I don't believe in bad timing...I believe in what you put out there comes to you, our karma, things that need to teach us, help us grow, break patterns, let our childhood go, heal. The worst things in life can always be turned into our greatest lessons and guidance for the present and future..."

Image Credits: Anusha Dandekar/ Karan Kundrra Official Instagram Account

