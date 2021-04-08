Karan Kundrra's First Look From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Revealed; Makers Hint At Twist

Karan Kundrra is all set to appear in the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episodes. The makers of the show recently gave a sneak-peek into Karan Kundrra’s first look from the show and even dropped a hint to indicate how his character in the show might bring a twist in the story of Kartik and Sirat.

Karan Kundrra’s entry into the lives of Kartik and Sirat in YRKKH

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently took to their official Instagram handle and revealed how Karan Kundrra will soon be making his entry on the show. They also dropped in the first look of his character, Ranveer, in which he can be seen wearing a pair of classy aviators with a black leather jacket and a checkered shirt underneath. He can be seen driving a jeep in the first photo while in the next one, he can be seen performing an intense scene with a serious expression on his face as he holds a woman dressed as a bride.

In the caption, the makers dropped a hint and stated that Karan Kundrra’s character, Ranveer, might bring a major twist into the lives of Kartik and Sirat. They then asked the audiences to watch the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episodes and then tagged the lead actor of the show along with Karan Kundrra.

Many of the fans were excited to know that they will soon be able to see Karan Kundrra in the show and expressed their excitement by dropping in heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Many also asked the makers not to take Kaira away from the show while some kept asking to get Kaira back from the show. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Karan Kundrra’s first look from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' cast

The popular Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast members include actors namely Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Simran Khanna, Harsha Khandeparkar, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Haasan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Anmol Jyotir, Samir Onkar, Saksham Vasu, Aarambh Trehan Sehgal and many others.

Image Source- Karan Kundrra's Instagram

