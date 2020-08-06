Karan Kundrra Shares Pic Of Striking Goofy Pose With Sisters On Video Call; Check Out

Karan Kundrra recently took to his Instagram to share a screenshot of his video call with his sisters. The actor was seen donning a funny pose while his sisters cutely copied his pose for the picture. Karan Kundrra’s late Raksha Bandhan post also had a glimpse of his Rakhi celebration with his sisters.

Karan Kundrra also shared a cute caption with the picture. He wrote, “Sisters sisters hahah I make them do the stupidest things.” Fans in huge numbers appreciated Karan Kundrra for his picture and also appreciated his bond with his sisters. Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s Instagram story.

Karan Kundrra resumes shooting of Dil Hi Toh Hai

In the recent past, Karan Kundrra resumed shooting for the show Dil Hi Toh Hai. The actor posted pictures with his co-star on the sets of the show. All of them are seen striking goofy poses as they reunite post-lockdown. He captioned the post as, "And we’re back to shoot once again!! #dilhitohhai @altbalaji @ektarkapoor."

Karan Kundrra is seen donning a new look in long hair. He gave his fans a close-up shot of his new look as he was sporting long hair. The actor was complimented by many of his friends. Actor Zareen Khan also complimented Karan and wrote, “I’m jealous of your hair”.

Karan Kundrra's breakup rumours

Ever since the lockdown started, there have been several speculations regarding Karan Kundrra's break up with his girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. In the past interview with Hindustan Times, Kundrra opened up about how he is unaffected by all these rumours. Karan revealed that he is answerable about his performance and work and not about who he is dating and who he is not dating. Kundrra further added that some of his friends get distressed by all these things and ponder how people talk such things about him and Anusha. Karan Kundrra then revealed that he is not that person and Anusha Dandekar also isn’t that person either.

In the same interaction, Karan Kundrra also revealed that he is a happy person and that he tries to ignore all the speculations. The Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor also stated that he has started getting a bit bored of the rumours. Sharing about how he saw an article from 2012 which talked about the same thing, Karan added that his father called and asked him about what's happening, to which he told him that there was nothing.

