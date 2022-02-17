Karan Makes Funny Revelation About Bipasha; 'She Has Been Married To Me For Only 4 Years'

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's love story has always been the talk of the town. The actors met during the shoot of Alone and soon after that, they fell for each other. The duo tied the knot in 2016 after dating each other for a while. In an uncensored video of The Kapil Sharma Show, Karan Grover was seen making some funny revelations about his wife Bipasha. After Archana Puran Singh asked the Hate Story 3 actor, 'how long they have been married for', Karan responded that he has been married to the Alone actor for 6 years but the latter has been married to Grover for 4 years.

'I believe in only one day': Karan Singh Grover

Karan and Bipasha, who appeared in the Valentine's Day episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, were seen having some fun times with the host Kapil Sharma. When Kapil asked Karan if he knew all the days in Valentine's Week, he said, "I believe in only one day. Otherwise, there will be a problem". Bipasha, adding to it, quipped that she convinced Karan to celebrate two anniversaries - one for the day they started dating and another to mark the day they tied the knot. Continuing her part, Basu stated, "He said, ‘Please, now we are married, let’s just stick to one’".

Bipasha Basu pens a heartfelt note for Karan Grover on Valentine's Day

Wishing Karan on Valentine's Day, Bipasha Basu shared an adorable picture with Karan. In the picture, the two were seen making hearts with their hands as they posed with each other. She penned a note for her husband as she wrote in the caption, "He is Love (heart emoji )Never knew true love till I met @iamksgofficial."

Giving her definition of love, Basu continued, "Love makes you laugh. Love makes you happy. Love keeps you content. Love makes you strong. Love inspires you. Love protects you. Love respects you. Love is proud of you. Love doesn’t judge you. Love makes you glow. Love cares for every emotion of yours. Love is your best friend. Love makes all things tough easy. I can go on and on and on."

