Karan Mehra Accuses Nisha Rawal Of Using Their Kid Kavish; 'He'd Be 100 Times Better If..'

Amid the ongoing legal battle between TV actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal, while the latter earlier made some shocking allegations against her ex-husband, Karan Mehra recently opened up about the trouble their kid Kavish was facing due to the case. He even accused Nisha Rawal of not keeping his son in a healthy environment.

Karan Mehra blames Nisha Rawal for not keeping their son in a healthy environment

Karan Mehra recently held a press conference and opened up about the troubles he had to go through in the last 14 months. He even reflected on how he was fighting for his kid Kavish’s custody while revealing that the latter was being put by Nisha Rawal in a toxic environment. Adding to it, he even shed light on how he had enough evidence about his wife's true self to show to his son and mentioned how he will reveal everything to him when he grows up and will leave it up to him to decide.

“I have enough evidence to show to him. He is also a smart kid. When he grows up, I will give it all to him and ask him to judge for himself. I want him to know I tried my best,” he stated.

Furthermore, he even stated how his son Kavish was not living in an ok space and claimed that he would be 100 times better if he was living with him. Karan Mehra also pointed his finger at Nisha Rawal’s social media posts showcasing their son and added how she created a facade.

He revealed, “I gave him the gift I was carrying, and he just told me two things — ‘I love you’ and ‘I miss you. He is not living in an ok space. I think he would be 100 times better living with me. Look at the façade that has been created on social media. Do you think that it’s giving the right picture? Have you seen how he is being used? He is shitting and she has uploaded that video too. Why do you need to do that?”

On the other hand, he even stated that he is not being allowed to enter his own house, adding, "Nisha has been portraying an image of a single mother, doing all alone but she is living in my 4.5 BHK, she has my business and is taking my money and fighting the case." He further added that his documents, money, laptop, and 'everything' is in that house.' He further said, "How will you prove your innocence? It's not easy", adding that he was not even allowed to go to his own house, Karan said that he was just given five pairs of clothes in one suitcase, and he 'roamed in it for nearly 5 months'.

