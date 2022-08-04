Amid the legal tussle with Nisha Rawal, Karan Mehra has made yet another shocking allegation against his estranged ex-wife. The 39-year-old actor held a press conference on Thursday evening and accused the Lock Upp fame actor of staying with another man, named Rohit Sethia, in his 4BHK apartment and enjoying the facilities. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star further stated that he was even physically assaulted and not allowed to enter his own house.

As per Pinkvilla, Karan Mehra stated that he is not being allowed to enter his own house, adding, "Nisha has been portraying an image of a single mother, doing all alone but she is living in my 4.5 BHK, she has my business and is taking my money and fighting the case." He further added that his documents, money, laptop, and 'everything' is in that house.' "How will you prove your innocence? It's not easy'. Adding that he was not even allowed to go to his own house, Karan said that he was just given five pairs of clothes in one suitcase, and he 'roamed in it for nearly 5 months'.

Opening up on how Rohit Sethia is messing with his personal life, the actor said,

"Sathia called up a few people from some political parties to intimidate me. They started talking to my bankers. Who are they to talk to my bankers? House is mine, car is mine, who are they to interfere? I have all the proof. This is what is happening to me."

'Rohit Sethia & Nish threatened me they will shoot me and my family': Karan

Karan Mehra alleged that Nisha Rawal, Rohit Sethia, and Laxmi Rawat conspired against him in May and filed a false case a, "They threw me out of the house, and physically assaulted me. I was recovering from COVID-19 and I was sleeping when they barged in. Laxmi was recording the video to see if I reacted when he was hitting me but I never hit back."

Karan revealed that Sethia threatened him & physically assaulted him under the pretext of being Rawal's brother, adding, "on the very same night, they both threatened that they will shoot me and my family."

Karan also opened up about the death threats he has been receiving from 'no caller ID numbers'.

"I usually avoid answering such calls. But the other day the phone rang while I was resting and I answered without checking who was calling and received a death threat. My mother, father, and Kunal (elder brother) are also getting death threats which is very disturbing", he stated. He said that no matter what, he won't compromise.

Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal's legal battle

The First Information Report against Karan was registered in May 2021 after Nisha Rawal alleged that she was assaulted by her husband. However, the latter has denied the claims. The police officials immediately took action by arresting Karan, however, he was released on bail just a few hours later.