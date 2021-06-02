Karan Mehra And Nisha Rawal's Spat Should Be 'dealt With Grace,' Says Gaurav Chopra

Television actor Gaurav Chopra has spoken out about the ongoing spat that has been going on between Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal. For the unversed, the television industry was in for a shock on June 1 when news broke out that not all is well between celebrity couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal after the former was arrested after his wife filed a complaint against him under the charges of domestic violence and assault but was later released on bail. Now television actor Gaurav Chopra who is friends with the couple revealed that he will not be taking sides and he feels that the entire situation should be dealt with grace for the sake of their son Kavish.

Gaurav Chopra opens up about Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's spat

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said that he does not wish for the couple's son Kavish to get affected and misunderstood by his stance on the same. Sharing that Gaurav shares a very close bond with Kavish who refers to him as "pastry uncle" as he always gets a variety of pastries for him whenever he visits the child, Gaurav said that he wants their bond to remain the same forever and tomorrow when the kid grows up and understands the current happenings he does not wish for his opinion to change about Gaurav. He is also of the opinion that the entire situation should e dealt with grace and the difference should be sorted out in such a way that Kavish gets the least affected.

Gaurav Chopra does not want to take any sides

After the news broke out of their spat, Nisha Rawal held a press conference in which she opened up about Karan Mehra's extramarital affair and also accused him of cheating on her. Talking about the same, Gaurav Chopra said that he does not want to be the person who gives out any information in public as it is their personal matter and nobody has the right to judge and intervene on the same. He further added that Karan is like a brother to him and Nisha is a very close friend and since they are like his family he does not feel comfortable taking sides. He also revealed that he has been trying to resolve the couple's differences and has been in contact with them ever since the first cracks developed in their relationship. He went on to say that he is somebody whose advice matters to them and since he is in that position he will do things respectfully at their preferred speed. He also mentioned that since he knows both sides of the story he would rather do or say something that will help in reducing the problem rather than add on to it.

IMAGE: NISHA RAWAL AND GAURAV CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

