Karan Mehra Gets Lavish Birthday Surprise From Wife Nisha Rawal, Celebrates With Family

Actor Karan Mehra celebrated his birthday on September 10. On his special day, his wife Nisha Rawal planned a lavish surprise for him at home. The duo shared a slew of pictures on social media and gave a glimpse of the grand party. Take a look at Karan Mehra's birthday photos.

Karan Mehra's birthday photos

As seen in the first pic shared by Nisha Rawal; Karan, their son Kavish and Karan's mother, posed for the camera. The entire family sat on the table that was decorated with balloons and gifts. The golden and black balloons had Karan's initials on them. In one of the pics, the actor's son, Kavish, could be seen holding a balloon in his hand, whilst he posed for the camera. Karan-Nisha clicked an adorable selfie whereas the latter also clicked a picture of Karan with his son, in which the duo was caught in a candid moment.

Sharing the pics, Nisha Rawal wrote, "A year older, wiser and wonderful-er! Mr. Mehra “इत्ने साल कहां थे”, नहीं बोलूँगी otherwise saare cute ideas exhaust हो जाते! जनमदिन मुबारक हो! Happy Birthday dear husband! 2020 has taken us through a roller coaster ride but celebrations should NEVER EVER STOP, all the more rather! Our ways are changing, we are evolving, in age, in experiences, in love! Head to my stories for more dose of my Hubby Cheeks’ birthday eve. Missed u Maa, Paa, Kunnu Singh!

Also Read | 'Shubharambh' Written Update for July 31: Gunvant puts Rani's life in danger for paper

In the next post, Karan Mehra's entire family could be seen singing the birthday song for him. Not to miss how his son also joined the clan. Fans gushed to extend their wishes for Mehra and many were in awe of the pretty decor.

Karan Mehra shared another series of pictures on his Instagram wall and thanked his wife for making his birthday so special. Karan further thanked Nisha for the lovely surprise. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared close-up pictures of the decor and also gave a sneak peek into his birthday menu. Soon after, Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta, Bani J, Gautam Rode, and many others wished Karan on his special day.

Also Read | Karan Mehra And Nisha Rawal's Adorable Family Pictures Will Surely Make Your Day

Karan Mehra's birthday post

Also Read |Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Sahil Anand To Make A Comeback For The Last Track Of The Show

On the work front, Karan Mehra has joined the cast of Sony TV's show- Shubhaarambh. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the happy news. He also posted pictures with his co-stars Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' spoilers Sept 11: Prerna signs deal papers, Komolika rejoices

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.