Karan Mehra, Family Get Anticipatory Bail, Actor Says 'false Accusations Were Levied'

in a major relief for actor Karan Mehra, he along with his family members got anticipatory bail after months of fighting against a domestic violence charge pressed by his wife, Nisha Rawal. Nisha had accused Karan of domestic violence and alleged that he withdrew over Rs 1 crore from her bank account. The Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actor was arrested for allegedly assaulting Rawal and later released on bail.

Later, a case was registered against the actor and his family members under IPC sections 498-A, 377, 406, 323, 504, and 506 r/w Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Interacting with the Hindustan Times after getting anticipatory bail, Mehra claimed that both he and his family were falsely implicated in the case.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, the actor said that the anticipatory bail is a great relief for him his family after so many months of fighting against false accusations levied against them. The actor also spoke about the sections imposed on him and his family and explained that these sections mean "cruelty with respect to dowry, sexual assault, violence, etc". The cases were filed by Nisha against him, his parents, and younger brother.

Karan Mehra case: Actor thankful after receiving anticipatory bail

Mehra clarified that his parents have not even visited Mumbai in the last two years and yet they had to face such charges. The actor is now thankful to the High Court for granting anticipatory bail to his parents and brother. He asserted that everyone in his family was falsely implicated in the case and it has really been tough for all of them.

Mehra added that he is thankful that the judgment has been done in their favour. Being granted anticipatory bail, the actor opined that he is happy that now his aged parents and brother will not be arrested in the alleged false cases filed by Nisha against the family.



Mehra revealed that he has enough evidence to prove his innocence which he will show in court. Though he confessed that the laws for such cases are more favourable for women, which is why it took time for him to get anticipatory bail. Now as he is out, he vowed to contest and fight the cases in court and present his family's side of the truth.

