Karan Mehra Honoured By World Book Of Records London For Promoting Safety Against COVID

Popular television actor Karan Mehra recently took to his social media to announce that he has been honoured by the World Book of Records, London for his efforts in promoting safety and precautions against COVID-19. The actor is known for his role as Naitik in the popular television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which aired on Star Plus and also on Disney+Hotstar. Check out the actor's social media post here.

Karan Mehra honoured by World Book Of Records London

Taking to his Instagram on January 4, the 39-year-old actor shared a copy of the certificate he received from the World Book of Records, London. As per the certificate, the actor was honoured for his 'relentless efforts' in promoting safety against the pandemic and serving society. It read, ''To validate your dedicated and relentless commitment for promoting safety against the covid-19 pandemic and pledge to serve the society for reducing the human sufferings, also to guide for the best prevention of Coronavirus disease as specified by the World Health Organization (WHO).''

The actor shared the certificate with the caption, ''Thank you World Book Of Records London for this honour 🙏#humbled #grateful''. He gave a special thanks to Neha Kare Kanabar who is the founder of the World's Largest Mommy Community, Unimo Universe of Moms. It was not long before Karan Mehra's fans poured in love and congratulatory wishes for him as one fan wrote,

''Heartiest Congratulations Rockstar@realkaranmehra Very Happy For You. May God Bless You. Sending You Lots Of Best Wishes, Love, Happiness and Blessings Always Forever'' while another wrote, ''Heartiest congrats to you #rockstar you always rock #karanmehra you are such a beautiful soul ❤️❤️❤️ I always feel proud to be your fan #karanians🔥 #karanholics love you to the moon 🌙 & back😍😍''

Karan Mehra on the work front

The actor rose to fame after playing the role of Naitik Raj Shekhar Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from 2009 to 2016. He also became one of the highest-paid actors in television as he went on to appear in shows like Khatmal E Ishq, Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna, Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan and more. He was also a contestant in the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Image: Instagram/@realkaranmehra