Karan Mehra Refutes Wife Nisha Rawal's Assault Charges, Says 'she Abused Me'

Karan Mehra had been arrested yesterday June 1, 2021, as his wife had alleged that he had assaulted her after verbally abusing her. After receiving bail, Karan Mehra is coming out with his side of the story and is clarifying what happened. He is alleging that he did not raise his hand on his wife but rather it was all being orchestrated by her. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed that he and his wife were going through a divorce and things had gotten quite ugly. Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal had been together for fourteen years and have a son together.

Nisha and Karan Mehra's news update

Karan Mehra revealed that he had gone to Mumbai from Chandigarh to resolve all the issues that were there before their divorce proceedings started. He said he wanted to get the process done as quickly and painlessly as possible but when he was going to Mumbai he contracted COVID-19 and was down on energy. He was resting for most of the time but when he saw that they were not being able to come to a conclusion on matters, he called her brother Rohit to act as a mediator. The problem began when they started discussing the financial aspect of things like alimony and settlements.

Nisha Rawal and Rohit told Karan how much they wanted and Karan replied back saying how much was possible for him. They wanted more and the parties could not come to an agreement so Karan told them that they would resolve matters in court. He said that they were asking him to give everything he was earning which was not possible for him so he refused them and went into his room to sleep as he was not feeling well.

Karan said he was on the phone with his mother when Nisha barged into his room and started abusing him and his family. He did not want his mother to hear anymore so he told her he would call her later. He said he was used to such behaviour from Nisha as she was bipolar but he did not tell anyone this before because it did not look good and she was the mother of his child. She got really violent and started throwing herself at him. He asked her to back off and that they would talk in court. She spat on him and when he went to clean up she threatened him by saying ‘see now what I do’. She then banged her head on the wall and hurt herself, telling everyone that Karan had hurt her when he had not.

