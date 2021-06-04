Karan Mehra Reveals Nisha Rawal’s Aggressive Behaviour Made Him 'suicidal' In The Past

Nisha Rawal had made shocking allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affair against her husband, actor Karan Mehra. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife on Monday, May 31, by Mumbai Police and was later granted bail. The situation had sent shockwaves in the television industry to many fans as well as celebrities. However, now Karan Mehra has opened up about Nisha Rawal’s aggressive behaviour and accused her of causing him mental trauma which led him to suicidal thoughts.

Karan Mehra accuses Nisha Rawal of causing him mental trauma

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Karan Mehra revealed he has faced suicidal thoughts because of Nisha Rawal's aggressive behaviour. He said in the statement that Nisha has always been aggressive and she has also been physically abusive in the past. He said that she would start using her hands and legs to express her anger and would start throwing and breaking things. The Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna actor said he thought that things would get better eventually and it did to some extent in between. However, it did not last long and he said she would return back to the same patterns after a while. He expressed things had been bad since 4-5 years and it caused him mental distress to an extent that he started to get suicidal thoughts.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal tied the knot in November 2012, after dating for almost 6 years. The couple shares a 4-year-old son Kavish. Upon knowing about Nisha’s accusations, many of his celebrity friends including his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai co-star Rohan Mehra had shared their opinions on the same.

According to SpotboyE, Rohan said that Karan had remained calm even in an intense environment like Bigg Boss in which both the actors appeared as contestants in 2016. He said he was extremely shocked to read the news but he refrained to comment on the matter at the time as he felt it was their personal life and only they knew how things went wrong. However, he added that he had known him for the last 5-6 years and he has been a grounded person who is respectful not only to his co-stars on set but also technicians. He said he had never seen him losing his temper or raising his voice on anyone.

IMAGE: KARAN MEHRA & NISHA RAWAL'S INSTAGRAM

