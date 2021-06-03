Karan Mehra Says His 3-yr-old Son Is 'not Safe' With Wife Nisha Rawal Amid Ongoing Spat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra was recently accused by his wife Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki actor Nisha Rawal of domestic violence and extramarital affairs. On the other hand, Mehra has stated that Nisha was bipolar and had banged her head on a wall to frame him. Amid the arguments, Mehra fears that their son, Kavish wouldn't be safe with Rawal.

According to a report by ANI, Mehra stated that he was concerned for his son's safety and did not wish for Kavish to stay with Nisha. He said that he let the young boy live with Nisha before but did not trust her anymore. He added that it would affect Kavish and that he was concerned about the three-year-old.

What happened between Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal?

For the unversed, Nisha Rawal had filed a police complaint against her husband Karan Mehra on the charges of domestic violence on Monday night, June 1, 2021. Mehra was arrested but received bail the very next day. According to Nisha Rawal, Karan had pushed her against a wall leaving a huge gash on her forehead. She later stated that she had been a victim of domestic violence for months. She further mentioned that a few months ago she had learnt about Mehra's infidelity.

During Nisha Rawal's press conference, the actor claimed that her husband grabbed her hair and smashed her head against a wall. She was pinned to the wall by her neck and asked why he "hated" her. She also mentioned that the couple was planning on getting a divorce but Karan refused to discuss the details of the alimony with her.

Both Nisha and Karan claimed that they had a rough relationship with each other for a couple of years. They said that they were planning on splitting up eventually. Nisha disclosed that her husband was having an affair with an unknown girl in Delhi while he was shooting for a television show in Chandigarh.

On the other hand, Karan Mehra denied all the allegations and called the police complaint against him as a way to receive huge alimony. He said that the two had been sleeping in separate rooms for quite a while and that she had barged into his room and banged her own head against the wall and threatened to spoil his reputation. Further, he refuted all the allegations of infidelity against him, calling them "baseless". He revealed that Rawal had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Image: Karan Mehra's Instagram

