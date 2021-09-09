Karan Mehra Shares Old Video With Son, 'hopes To Reunite' And Protect Him Against 'evils'

Amid the ongoing feud between television stars Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra, the latter took to Instagram and penned a note for his son Kavish. The actor shared a video along with a note where the father-son duo can be seen spending some good time together. In the note, Karan spoke about protecting his son from ‘all evil’ that surrounds him.

In the clip, Karan Mehra played with Kavish who was a toddler then. The father-son duo sat inside a room and as Kavish rolled off the bed, Karan caught him and placed him on the bed again. The room is filled with the soft toys of the little one. The actor in the emotional note mentioned that it has been approximately 100 days that he has not been able to see his child and is ‘hoping to reunite’ with soon. “100 days of emotional hurricanes of missing you my son (broken heart emoji). Hoping to reunite with you, being able to protect you from all evil and being the father that I am destined to be.", he captioned the post.

Karan Mehra miss meeting his son amid the legal feud with his wife Nisha Rawal

Last month too, Karan had shared a video of him playing with his son. As they sat on the floor together in the video, Karan had captioned the post, "75 days since I saw you last little Mehra @kavishmehra and counting". For the unversed, a case was registered against actor Karan Mehra by the Mumbai Police after his wife, Nisha Rawal, had filed a domestic abuse complaint against him. The former’s family members too were named in the complaint.

Charges of assault and willful harassment were filed against them. In her post, Nisha also spoke about her strengths and how she is working on them. Karan was arrested on May 31 on charges pertaining to physical abuse. As per PTI, Rawal has accused Mehra of domestic violence, while he claimed that she hit her head on a wall to implicate him during their discussion on the alimony.

IMAGE: realkaranmehra/Instagram