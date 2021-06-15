Karan Mehra Wishes Son Kavish On Birthday Amid Domestic Abuse Charges By Wife Nisha Rawal

The revelation of strain in TV’s popular couple Nisha Rawal–Karan Mehra’s marriage was one of the talked about news in the past few days. The former’s allegations of physical abuse leading to the latter’s arrest, subsequent bail and his denial of the accusations sparked spirited reactions from celebrities, many were quick to take sides while others refused to comment. Amid the legal battle, their son, Kavish celebrated his fourth birthday and Karan posted a heartwarming note, however, Nisha continued to maintain silence on social media.

Karan Mehra wishes son Kavish on birthday amid rift with Nisha Rawal

Karan took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the celebrations. Kavish received a space-themed cake with astronaut, rocket and planets on them, apart from other toys. The actor called the little one as his 'little man' and wished for blessings from the almighty.

He recalled the birthday boy's statement of loving Karan 'gazillions' and him responding with 'I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions'. Karan stated that he would always be there right in his son's heart and that he will always love Kavish.

Karan also conveyed his gratitude for all the wishes and blessings on the occasion, and also shared some of the birthday wishes on his Instagram stories.

Karan Mehra was arrested on June 1 after Nisha Rawal lodged a police complaint against him alleging physical abuse. He was released shortly after on bail. Nisha, in a press conference, stated that he assaulted her when she sought divorce from her after accusing him of infidelity.

He denied the allegations and stated she staged the attack and that she had sought a big sum as alimony. The couple had tied the knot in 2011 and the Kavish was born in 2016.

