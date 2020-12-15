Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava Celebrate Daughter Mehr's First Birthday; See Pictures

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame Karan Patel on Tuesday took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of his daughter Mehr's first birthday. Karan's wife and actor Ankita Bhargava too posted some beautiful pictures of daughter.

The couple was blessed with a baby girl on December 14 and the two decided not to reveal Mehr's face in the pictures. "Our princess, our lifeline, our #RabDiMehr is now a 1-year-old. Thank you god for blessing us with Mehr and thank you Mehr for choosing us as your parents .... love for me now has a totally different meaning and that's you my baby girl. #DaddysDaughter #DaughtersAreTheBest #HappyOneYearMehr," Karan Patel wrote.

"Meri Chidiya, thank you for choosing me as your Mother! I will do everything I can, and more to be worthy of You. I pray to God that I get you as my daughter in all the lifetimes ahead too! Every cell in my body loves you like crazy! Reach for the stars and make your own constellation my love! God bless you Inna Saara!"

Karishma Tanna, Hiten Tejwani, Arjun Biklani, Karan Vir Bohra and many others congratulated the couple and wished Mehr on her special day. Ankita also shared pictures of the decor — an elephant theme and room filled with balloons, flowers, and hot air balloons.

