Karan Patel Gets 'framed' With Wife Ankita Bhargava; Gives It An 'artistic' Caption

Actor Karan Patel, on Tuesday, took to his social media handle and shared a monochrome picture, which also featured his wife Ankita Bhargava. In the black-and-white picture, Karan and Ankita can be seen sharing a side hug while looking at the camera for the click. Instagramming the photo, Patel gave credits to the photographer, who "beautifully framed" them together. Adding a pinch of humour to his caption, Patel wrote, "Not Sarcastic only Artistic", along with a couple of emojis, including red-heart.

Karan Patel gets 'framed' with his wife Ankita:

Within a day, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor's post managed to garner more than 55k double-taps and is still counting. His fans, friends and potentials from the industry also dropped their response in the comments section. Patel's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Aly Goni showered love on him while Charu Malik commented, "Stay blessed".

On the other hand, Karan's wife pulled his leg as she asked him, "Now what hv u done ?!?". However, Karan hasn't replied to her response yet. A handful of followers from Karan's 1.5M Insta fam-jam showered love on the couple. An Instagram user wrote, "U both look perfect together" while another added, "Aww!! I love uh in real and reel". A few fans thanked the actor for sharing the picture as he is not an avid social media user.

A peek into Karan Patel's Instagram

Interestingly, the post of the actor, which featured him with his wife, was posted in December 2020. However, those were the group pictures as they attended the baby shower of actor Anita Hassanadani. Via a post, Karan had once revealed that posing for a click with Ankita is a rare thing for him.

Interestingly, that post was shared a day after Karva Chauth 2020. In the image, Karan can be seen laughing with closed eyes while Ankita's eyes were locked on him. In the caption, he had written, "She said : “chal lets click a pic” / I said : “haiii lucky meee”'.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Star Plus' show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He portrayed the character of Rishab Bajaj, replacing Karan Singh Grover. The show ended in October 2020.

