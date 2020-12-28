Karan Patel Shares Daughter's First Pic, Says 'even With My Eyes Closed, All I See Is You'

Actor Karan Patel shared a glimpse of his daughter Mehr for the first time on social media. Recently, the star posted an adorable photo of the baby girl looking keenly at her father, whose eyes are covered with a hoodie cap. Patel also added a loved-up caption alongside the picture on the photo-sharing platform. Here is the snap of Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel's daughter, which garnered a lot of responses from the celebrities. Check out:

Karan Patel shares a glimpse of his daughter Mehr

Karan Patel took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his daughter Mehr through his official handle on December 27, 2020, Sunday. He posted a picture featuring the baby girl looking happily at her father with her playful eyes. She has worn a grey hoodie, covering her head with its cap, and cute pink pyjamas.

Meanwhile, Karan Patel is twinning with her in a black jacket. He has also worn the cap, which is falling over his eyes. The actor is playing with Mehr, who is giving him a joyful glare.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Karan Patel wrote, “Even with my eyes closed, all I see is only you, my love...” and used hashtags like 'Daddy Daughter Thing', 'Rab Di Mehr', and 'Mehr Karan Patel'. He also added hearts and heart-eyed smileys alongside the description. Check out some of the responses to the picture of Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel's daughter below:

Responses to the picture of Karan Patel's family

Within a day of sharing the post, Karan Patel received more than 1, 07, 000 likes and over 820 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor dropped their responses lauding the picture. While Divyanka Tripathi called her ‘Sab se pyaari’, Nalin Bhanot wrote ‘Love for papa is so evident on mehrs face.. omg ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ ... million-dollar pic ðŸ‘Œ’. Besides, others dropped a series of emoticons like hearts, kisses, hugs, and roses, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to the photo that you must check out:

