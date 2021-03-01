Karan Patel Shares Lovely Belated Birthday Wish For Aly Goni; See Post

Bigg Boss fame Aly Goni turned a year older on February 26th. TV star Karan Patel was a day late in wishing Aly Goni on his birthday. Aly Goni and Karan Patel share a good rapport and to make up for his absence, Karan took to Instagram to express his wishes for Aly. Here's what his Instagram post looks like:

Also Read | Want To Be 'chacha' Soon: Aly Goni's Request For Rahul Vaidya As Duo Share Birthday Chat

Karan shared an image collage of the duo along with a long caption, expressing his apologies for the late wishes as well his love and well-wishes for Aly. The image collage contains five photos from the times the actors have spent together, be it working out together or going on a vacation or any outdoor event. Last year too, Karan shared a birthday post for Aly in a similar fashion. Let's take a look:

Also Read | Aly Goni's Birthday Special: 10 Times Aly And Jasmin Proved They Are BFF Goals

Karan Patel's Instagram is primarily filled with pictures of his family, and friends. He also often posts videos and photos from his workout sessions. He has also voiced his support to various social causes and urged his fans to do the same.

Karan Patel's on-screen roles

Karan Patel debuted with a minor role in the 2003 daily soap Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. His first lead role was Robbie Sabarwal in Kasturii. He rose to fame with Balaji Telefilms' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. He played the role of Raman Bhalla. This is where he became friends with Aly Goni, who played the role of Romesh Bhalla.

The series ended in 2019, and he later went on to star in various reality shows. In 2020, he played the role of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Apart from the TV, he has also had a small stint on the silver screen. He appeared in movies like City of Gold, Shootout at Wadala, and Phamous.

Also Read | On Aly Goni's Birthday, Here Are His Most Adorable Photos With His Family

Aly Goni's debut and rise to fame

Aly Goni had appeared in Splitsvilla, prior to his small screen debut with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He later went on to star in a lead role opposite Asha Negi in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyan. He also participated in various reality TV shows like Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi. He was last seen in the recently ended Bigg Boss Season 14. He was the 3rd runner up. Aly also appeared in ZEE5's Jeet Ki Zid starring Amit Sadh.

Also Read | Aly Goni's Birthday: From Jasmin Bhasin To Rahul Vaidya, Stars Pour Lovely Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.