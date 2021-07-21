Karan Patel Sheds Light On Animal Welfare; Hails John Abraham's Support For His Initiative

Karan Patel, one of the iconic actors of the Indian television industry, has been quite active in lending his support to animal welfare. He recently spoke about how he and his wife, Ankita Bhargava were actively supporting the stray animals in providing them with food, medical supplies, etc. He even shared words of praise for John Abraham’s contribution to the cause and called him a ‘man with a heart of gold.’

Karan Patel’s concern towards animals during the pandemic

According to the reports in Hindustan Times, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Karan Patel spoke about how it was everyone’s duty to speak up for the animals in order to give them a better world to live in. He also stated how he came out with an initiative to provide medical, food and shelter for the animals and added how he received support from actor John Abraham who is also actively working for animal welfare, as well.

Got amazing feedback from the film industry: Karan Patel

Speaking about his love for animals, Patel stated how he and Ankita are fond of animals and consider them to be more human than most humans actually are. He added how the reason behind supporting the cause was their undying love for animals and added how he received amazing feedback from the industry, especially from John Abraham.

Patel also mentioned how the lives of the animals were affected during the pandemic and said that the virus took the world by surprise and people were left fending for themselves with less money, and no work. Adding to it, he stated how in this process, the basic needs of the strays were barely met. He also mentioned how it had been very tough on them. Patel then assured that in a situation where the world was fighting, they wanted to do their bit for them.

His concern for the stray animals

He added how he was deeply concerned for their well-being and how he 'did what he could' for the strays running around his house but was worried about the animals roaming in other areas.

Patel concluded by saying how some were privileged enough to get loving homes, but not the others and stated that it was up to people to see what conditions they were living in or going through and speak up on their behalf.

IMAGE: JOHN ABRAHAM/KARAN PATEL INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.