Karan Patel Wishes Wife Ankita On 6th Anniversary, Says 'wonder How I Got So Lucky'

Telly actor Karan Patel tied the knot with Ankita Bhargava in an intimate Gujarati-style ceremony on May 3, 2015. As the duo completed six years of togetherness on Monday, the former shared a mushy pic with his wife from one of their holidays and penned a lengthy note. In the selfie, Karan and Ankita smiled away to glory while enjoying a boat ride.

Sharing the same, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor wrote, "Thanking you for coming into my life and making it worth living wouldn’t be enough. Saying that you’re the best wife in this world won’t suffice either. Being great full to God for sending me his best blessing in the form of a life partner would do no justice to even begin explaining what you mean to me."

He then went on to wish his "baby" a very happy anniversary and added that he loves her more than he did yesterday and maybe a little less than what he will tomorrow. He then wondered how he got so lucky. Karan wished for many happier ones to come in the future.

Karan Patel wishes wife Ankita on 6th anniversary

Karan Patel's wife, Ankita took a trip down memory lane and shared a video from their engagement ceremony which took place on May 1, 2015. "A Lil throwback of a few unseen pictures from our Sangeet & Engagement 6 years ago," she wrote. Not only this but she also shared glimpses of their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies and gave a sneak peek into the fun affair. She went on to call it her "favourite moments" from the events. Karan's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars Aly Goni, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhishek Verma, and actors like Suyyash Rai, Arjun Bijlani, Jaswir Kaur, Krishna Mukherjee, Shardul Pandit, Karanvir Bohra, and many others, wished the couple.

(Credit: Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel's Instagram)

Karan on the work front

Actor Karan Patel was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, alongside Parth Samthaan, Sahil Anand, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Aamna Sharif. He will be soon making his debut in the OTT space. Patel kickstarted the shooting of Raktanchal 2 this year.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.