Karan Patel's Wife Ankita Pens Note On Breastfeeding, Calls It A "blessing" In Insta Post

Karan Patel’s wife Ankita recently penned a strong message about breastfeeding. The TV actor, in a recent Instagram post, talked about how breastfeeding is equally important for a child and the mother. Through her post, Karan Patel’s wife also talked about the several benefits of the same and how it is a way for the baby to communicate with his mother.

Karan Patel’s wife shares why breastfeeding is important

Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Patel often shares several lifestyle tips and tricks with her fans and followers. Since she and Karan Patel welcomed their daughter Mehr, Ankita has also been sharing important information for new mothers about baby care. As mentioned earlier, in a recent Instagram post, Karan Patel’s wife shed a light on the importance of breastfeeding.

In her Instagram post, Ankita Karan Patel wrote, “Breastfeeding. DISCLAIMER: This post is only to create a positive attitude and an open conversation about breastfeeding and does not intend to discredit formula feeding or pump n feed at all. Please do not jump to unnecessary conclusions and derail my aim here”. After this disclaimer, Karan Patel’s wife further added, “Breastfeeding is not just to fill their tiny tummies and give them an immunity boost. It is a journey that you get to share with just this ONE HUMAN BEING on this entire planet”.

Ankita Karan Patel further continued, “U and Mini U. It is a conversation between the two of you, even before words can take shape. It is how they say, I missed U, I am scared, I am tired, I am lonely, I am unwell, I am overwhelmed, and above all it is how they say I LOVE U MAA. So please, if you get the opportunity to breastfeed do not put limits on the time, duration, quantity, etc. This is once in a lifetime opportunity and will never come back with ur lil one! Make the most of it while it lasts! t is a blessing not just your lil one but also for U! t helps in overcoming postpartum depression too! All my love and support to all the mothers out there. Breastfeeding or Not”. Take a look at Ankita Karan Patel’s Instagram post below.

Many mothers seemed to be supportive of Karan Patel’s wife’s Instagram post. No wonder the post was flooded with plenty of likes and comments. Take a look at some of these comments on Ankita Karan Patel’s Instagram post below.

Image Credit: Ankita Karan Patel Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.